1800 block Gray Avenue

The body of a 19-year-old was found in an abandoned car in the 1800 block of Gray Avenue early Monday, Winston-Salem police said.

 Walt Unks/Journal

A 19-year-old was found dead from a gunshot wound early Monday morning in Winston-Salem. Police found the body of Kalil Nathaniel Rice, of Capistrano Drive in Winston-Salem, in an abandoned vehicle shortly after 2 a.m.

The car was found in the 1800 block of Gray Avenue, and Rice was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators suspect the shooting death was in connection to a call that came in around 1:30 a.m., telling police there was a possible shooting in an unknown location that left a person injured.

Authorities ask that anyone with information about the shooting call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-727-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted via Facebook on the Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County page.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments