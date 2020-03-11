A teenager is dead after a shooting Tuesday night at an apartment on Anson Street in Winston-Salem.
The teen, a 16-year-old boy, was sitting in his apartment with two other people, including an older sibling, when a group of people started shooting into the home from the parking lot, according to police.
Officers went to the apartment complex, The Residences at Diamond Ridge, around 11:21 p.m. after getting a call about the shooting. The officers found the boy lying in the apartment, suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency medical services took the boy to an area hospital where he died.
Police are declining to release the deceased’s name because he is legally a minor.
On Wednesday morning, the police department’s forensics unit had blocked off a large portion of the parking lot outside the apartment and the neighboring playground. Some witnesses believed the shooters might have ran through the playground, while others say the ran down the hill from Anson Street toward Peters Creek Parkway, according to Winston-Salem police officer Lt. Gregory Dorn.
The apartment where the shooting happened, unit J23, is toward the back of the long, two story brick complex. A man who lives at the front of the building, Arthur Davis, told the Journal he heard rapid gunfire at the time of the shooting, estimating about 25 shots being fired.
Investigators recovered more than 10 shell casings that appeared to come from a handgun, Dorn said. Dorn declined to put a definite amount on the number of shots fired, only saying there were several.
While its unclear if the slain teen was the intended target of the shooting, Dorn said the apartment was the shooter’s intended target.
Neighboring the apartment complex are several abandoned, boarded up apartment buildings virtually covered in the blue gang tags of CLS or Cuaji-13. The graffiti, which has appeared as “Cuaji,” “Cuaji-13” or “CLS” is the work of the gang Cuaji-13, a local affiliate of the notorious Sureños, or Sur-13 gang.
Traditionally, Winston-Salem has been a Sur-13 city, according to the police department.
Dorn said there isn’t evidence that the shooting is gang-related, but called the heavy presence of the tags “interesting.”
While he wouldn’t release the teen’s name, Dorn said the teen was no longer an active student in school, and had most recently attended Main Street Academy, a school for at-risk youth.
