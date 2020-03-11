Shooting scene

A teenager is dead after a shooting Tuesday night at an apartment on Anson Street.

Officers went to an apartment in the 600 block of Anson Street at 11:21 p.m. after getting a call about a shooting there, police said.

The officers found a 16-year-old boy lying on the floor in the apartment with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Emergency medical services took the boy to an area hospital for treatment, where he later died.

Police are not releasing the deceased's name because he is a juvenile.

Investigators determined someone killed the young person, making this the third homicide in Winston-Salem in 2020. There were three homicides in the city in the same time period in 2019.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the killing to contact police at 336-773-7700, or Crime Stoppers at 335-727-2800.

