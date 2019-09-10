A 17-year-old Winston-Salem teen has been indicted for involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a North Forsyth High School student late last year.
Mekayla Monique Marsh of Eltha Drive had initially been charged with involuntary manslaughter. Winston-Salem police allege she negligently shot to death William Charles Simons Jr., 16.
A Forsyth County grand jury came down with an indictment against Marsh on Monday. Forsyth County prosecutors are also alleging an aggravating factor that the fatal shooting, which place in front of a child.
The shooting happened on Nov. 18, 2018. On that day, a Sunday, Marsh, Simons and several other people were in an apartment in the 5000 block of Eltha Drive. Police said Marsh fired the gun around 3:06 a.m. that morning. The bullet struck Simons in the upper leg.
Simons was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Police said they seized a .45-caliber handgun during the investigation. Police have not said who the gun belonged to.
Simons, known as Will, was a student at North Forsyth High School and was employed by KFC on Liberty Street.
It is not clear when Marsh’s next court date in Forsyth Superior Court will be.
