WINSTON-SALEM — A shooting early Sunday morning injured a teenager, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of 17th Street at 4:32 a.m. They discovered the male victim on the ground with injuries sustained from gunfire, according to the release.
EMS workers responded and took the man to a local hospital, where he was taken to surgery. The victim remains hospitalized in stable condition, police said. His name was not immediately released.
A preliminary investigation by police indicates that the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle after the victim was shot. The motive for the assault was unknown and no suspect is in custody.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.