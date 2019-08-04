Red light flashing on emergency vehicle (copy)

Stock photo 

 ananaline

WINSTON-SALEM — A shooting early Sunday morning injured a teenager, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of 17th Street at 4:32 a.m. They discovered the male victim on the ground with injuries sustained from gunfire, according to the release.

EMS workers responded and took the man to a local hospital, where he was taken to surgery. The victim remains hospitalized in stable condition, police said. His name was not immediately released.

A preliminary investigation by police indicates that the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle after the victim was shot. The motive for the assault was unknown and no suspect is in custody.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments