A teacher at Walkertown Middle School was arrested Friday after she was accused of sex crimes involving a student, authorities said.
Carly Erin Kaczmarek, 32, of Belews Creek was charged with engaging in sexual activity with a student and taking indecent liberties with a student, both felonies, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
More charges will be filed in this case, the sheriff's office said.
Kaczmarek has been fired, the sheriff said in its statement, attributing that information to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. Kaczmarek was being held Friday afternoon in the Forsyth County Jail with her bond set at $50,000, the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with information about the case can call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112m Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or the Crime Stoppers Spanish language line at 336-728-3904.
