Calvary Day School was placed on lockdown for an hour today after the school received a suspicious letter, authorities said. No injuries were reported.
Officers responded at 9:26 a.m. after school personnel opened the letter. it contained an unknown substance that caused a tingling sensation when they handled it, Winston-Salem Police said.
The letter was removed from the school's office, and the Winston-Salem Fire Department's hazardous materials unit examined it, police said. Investigators determined that the letter didn't contain any hazardous or dangerous materials, police said.
The contents of the letter were unknown, police said.
Emergency medical technicians evaluated the person who initially was exposed to the letter's contents, police said. That person was not taken to a local hospital for treatment and remained at the school.
School personnel informed the students' parents and guardians about the incident, police said.
After the lockdown was lifted, the school remained open for the remainder of its operating hours on Thursday, police said. The school, which is at 5000 Country Club Road, is a ministry of Cavalry Baptist Church.
Anyone with information about this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 336-7727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem is on Facebook.
