Updated at 6:27 a.m.
HIGH POINT — Police said a man who barricaded himself inside his home Friday killed himself.
At 10:18 a.m., officers responded to 2505 Triangle Lake Road after a woman said she her husband had cut her, a police news release stated.
At 10:21 a.m., officers encountered the suspect, 63-year-old Lee Marshall Ingram at the doorway to the residence. Police said he was armed with a long gun and refused to comply to officers' commands, retreated into the home and closed the door.
Officers established a perimeter around the house, evacuated neighboring residences, locked down the nearby Triangle Lake Montessori Elementary School, and requested additional resources.
The victim was located and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
The High Point Police Crisis Negotiation and Tactical Teams responded with the goal of peacefully resolving this situation. Negotiators made repeated attempts, through a variety of methods, to contact the suspect. All of their attempts failed.
Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Ingram and a search warrant for the home. At 1:42 p.m., the tactical team made entry into the residence. Officers found Ingram dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
HIGH POINT — A High Point school is on lockdown for a police situation outside the school.
Triangle Lake Montessori Elementary School went into lockdown just before 11 a.m. on Friday, Guilford County Schools spokesman Janson Silvers said.
"The situation is outside the school," Silvers said. "The kids are fine. There's nothing going on inside the school."
WGHP-Channel 8 is reporting that a shooting suspect has barricaded himself inside a home in the 2500-block of Triangle Lake Road in High Point.
High Point Police spokesman Lt. Curtis Cheeks could not immediately be reached for comment.
Because this is a lockdown, Silvers said, parents cannot pick up students from the school. He said parents have been notified.
