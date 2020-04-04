A person is in critical but stable condition after a Kernersville police officer shot them once Saturday while responding to a domestic violence incident, according to the Kernersville Police Department.
The police department in a news release described the person as a suspect in the domestic violence incident, but gave no further details. As of Saturday, police had not released the person's name, or the name of the officer who shot them.
At about 12:30 a.m., Kernersville officers responded to a domestic violence incident at the Pelham Place apartment complex, located in the 300 block of Jefferson Street.
During their investigation of the incident, an officer encountered the suspect and discharged their weapon, hitting the person once, police said.
The person is in critical, but stable condition at an area hospital, according to police. It's not known if the suspect had a weapon.
The Kernersville Police Department is still investigating the domestic violence incident. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the officer's use of force, which is standard procedure in the state.
The police department placed the officer on paid administrative leave, pending the SBI and Forsyth District Attorney's Office findings on whether the use of force was warranted.
This is the third officer-involved shooting in the Winston-Salem area in recent weeks. A Davidson County Sheriff's Deputy shot and killed a Winston-Salem man on March 26 after a car-chase spanning three counties and four cities.
John Mark Hendrick, 32, was killed after the driver of the suspect SUV, Charles Justin Boothe, 31, of Winston-Salem, tried to run over two Davidson County deputies, Sheriff's Office Capt. Mike Burns said. The deputies began firing at the SUV, killing Hendrick, and injuring another occupant, the sheriff’s office said.
On March 24, a Forsyth County Sheriff's Deputy shot and killed Christopher Joel Mock, 45, after a car chase in Clemmons. It's unclear if Mock shot at deputies, but a firearm was recovered at the scene.
