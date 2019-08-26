Authorities have charged a Davidson County resident in the Saturday shooting of a man who fell into the road from a stopped car, telling witnesses he'd been shot.
John Lindsay Walser Jr., 36, of Snider Kines Road in the Linwood community, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies also served Walser with warrants on unrelated charges of failure to appear in court, the sheriff's office said.
At 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Davidson County Sheriff's deputies went the 2000 block of Michael Road to investigate the shooting report, the sheriff's office said.
Witnesses said a second man ran from the scene at the same time the first man told them he's been shot.
But deputies eventually found the car in question and the man who was shot, Rusty Austin Lanier, more than three miles away in the 1100 block of Sink Farm Road, the sheriff's office said.
Lanier was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and is expected to recover.
Investigators linked Walser to the shooting, the sheriff's office said, and he was later arrested at his home, which officers listed as Bills Truck Stop.
Walser was taken to the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $1.05 million, the sheriff's office said. Walser is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 23.