Police have identified a suspect in a police chase through Winston-Salem on Wednesday.
Investigators say Trayvon Dayshawn Bryant, 30, of Winston-Salem, was at the wheel of a vehicle that rammed a police car before leading officers on a pursuit in areas of Brewer road, Old Salisbury Road, Ardmore Road, Clemmonsville Road, Griffith Roach, Hanes Mall Boulevard and Interstate 40 east.
The suspects in the the incident were not apprehended until later, when they were found in another vehicle outside the city limits, police said.
Bryant is charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and fleeing to elude arrest.
He was jailed on a $5,000 bond.
