A would-be robber and an employee at a restaurant in Thomasville exchanged gunfire Wednesday morning, authorities said. No injuries were immediately reported.

The incident happened at 7:15 a.m. at The Little Fish House at 1461 National Highway, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies went to the scene after they received a report of shots being fired during an attempted robbery.

A person tried to enter the business, but an employee didn't allow the person to enter the restaurant, the sheriff's office said. The would-be robber then fired a gun at the restaurant, and a bullet entered the business. 

The employee then returned gunfire, and the robber left the scene, the sheriff's office said. It was unknown if the person was wounded.

Investigators used a police dog to track the gunman, but the robber wasn't captured, the sheriff's office said. 

Investigators have video surveillance footage of the incident, the sheriff's office said. Detectives have leads to follow.

