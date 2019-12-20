The survivors and the families of the victims of Friday’s shooting at a Winston-Salem public-works building might need counseling and support from their faith leaders, relatives, friends and others, two mental-health experts say.
Steven Dewayne Haizlip, the alleged gunman, killed his longtime co-worker, Terry Lee Cobb, 44, inside the Johnson Municipal Services Center, police said. Haizlip was then killed in a hail of gunfire by police after he confronted officers outside the building.
Police Sgt. Cameron Stewart Sloan was wounded in the gunfight.
Sam Gladding, a professor of counseling at Wake Forest University, said that people should stay aware of the events surrounding the shooting, but they should not ruminate about them.
“It’s an isolated incident, although it’s a heartbreaking incident that is very tragic,” Gladding said. “The fact that it occurred here makes it upsetting.”
Some of the city employees who saw the shooting might be experiencing “survivor’s guilt,” Gladding said.
Survivor’s guilt is when a person has feelings of guilt because they survived a life-threatening situation when others did not, according to Medical News Today. The affected employees might also feel gratitude that they escaped injury and may want to help the victims and their families, Gladding said.
Anyone who was affected by Friday’s shooting, including city employees, police officers and others, should stay connected to their family members, pastors, faith leaders and friends who can support them, said Gladding and Andy Hagler, the executive director of the Mental Health Association of Forsyth County.
“There will be a lot of initial reactions — shock and disbelief, which are very common,” Hagler said. “After a while, the people affected will need to reach out to a mental-health professional or their pastor. The main thing is that they seek support.”
Gladding and Hagler said that city employees affected by the shooting should participate in the city’s employee assistance program, where counselors will be available. Police Chief Catrina Thompson said Friday that the city will make that program available to any city employee who needs it.
Haizlip, the alleged shooter, should have decided to talk through his feelings with someone rather than using violence to resolve them, Gladding said.
“Talking things out is better than anything that has to do with physical violence,” Gladding said. “It never solves the problem, obviously.
“There are people who act out because they are not taking care of their themselves or their anger,” Gladding said.
“Sometimes, people who are angry with themselves do something.”
People affected by the shooting also should take time to grieve and remember the victims and their loved ones, Gladding said.
Hagler hopes that city residents continue to talk about workplace safety and violence after the news media’s attention about Friday’s shooting fades, he said.
“We need to keep that on the radar,” Hagler said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the city employees, including the Winston-Salem Police Department and all those affected. It (shootings) happens in Winston-Salem. It happens everywhere.”
