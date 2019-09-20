Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department arrested two students Friday, one at Carver High School and one at North Forsyth High School, for bringing guns on campus.
Those incidents happened 16 days after a 15-year-old student at Mount Tabor High School was accused of bringing a handgun to that school in a backpack on Sept. 4, police said.
Friday's incidents are not related to each other, and both arrests happened before 11 a.m., police said.
School administrators notified parents, students and staff members about the weapons being found on all three schools campuses, said Brent Campbell, a spokesman for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
Anthony Villanueva Toribio, 18, of East Drive was charged with possession a firearm on educational property, possession of stolen property and resisting arrest, arrest warrants show.
Toribio is accused of having a Glock handgun in his front pocket at Carver High School, according to police and an arrest warrant. The handgun was stolen, police said.
Toribio also is accused of resisting Officer De'Rya Wylie, who works as a school resource officer at Carver High, by pulling away from Wylie and not complying with Wylie's commands during Toribio's arrest, another warrant shows.
At North Forsyth, Taevon O. Jolly, 17, was charged with possession of a firearm on educational property, according to police and an arrest warrant. Jolly is accused of possessing a .25 caliber handgun in his book bag, according to police and the warrant.
The student at Mount Tabor High School was charged with possession of a firearm on educational property and possession of a firearm by a minor, police said.
None of the three students displayed the handguns on the campuses, and the police's initial investigation into the incidents hasn’t revealed any known threats to students or staff members at the schools, police said.
Superintendent Angela Hairston said in a statement that she was thankful that no students or staff members were threatened in the incidents, and that no one was injured.
"We will never tolerate students carrying weapons onto school grounds," Hairston said. "Students should not have guns.
"Today’s events are not related, but what they say to me is, as a community, we must start thinking about ways to address why children have access to weapons and why they feel the need to bring them to school," Hairston said.
When Hairston began her duties on Sept. 3, she indicated that school safety was one of her top priorities, the school district's statement said. Hairston has met with the schools' security staff, worked to understand school safety procedures and taken a close look at the district’s school resource officer program.
“I want to thank parents and students for reporting anything that concerns you and encourage you to continue doing so," Hairston said. "We take these situations seriously, and we need your help in keeping our campuses safe.”
Toribio was being held Friday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $5,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said. Toribio is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 10.
Jolly was released from custody Friday on a written promise to appear in court on Oct. 10, a court record shows. Police haven't release details about the status of the 15-year-old student.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
DACA ?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.