An unidentified student at Central Davidson High School has been charged in connection with a threat made against the school, authorities said Monday.
The student, who is younger than 16, faces a charge of communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said. He or she is accused of posting a picture on social media of weapons and saying that people should not come to school, the sheriff's office said.
The student was charged on a juvenile petition to be filed with Davidson County juvenile services, the sheriff's office said.
Concerned parents told Central Davidson Principal Matt Coloton on Saturday evening about the threatening social media post, Davidson County Schools said in a statement.
Coloton then contacted his School Resource Officer and an investigation began, WGHP/FOX 8, the Journal's newsgathering partner, reported.
After identifying the student suspected of being responsible for the post, the school resource officer and sheriff's office officials went to the student's home.
Coloton told Central Davidson High School parents and students on Sunday that swift and appropriate action had been taken to respond to the posted threat, the television station reported.
"We will not tolerate incidents that cause our students or staff to be fearful on our campuses," said Superintendent Emily Lipe, who worked with Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons during the incident.
