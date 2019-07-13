A man robbed a Winston-Salem business at gunpoint early Saturday morning, ordering all patrons into the back corner, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
The man, who had a silver handgun, then provided employees with a black bag and demanded money during the incident around 1:40 a.m.
The man fled the business, AZA Skill Games, located at 1422 Stratford Road, on foot heading south on Stratford Road.
No one was injured.
The man, thought to be in his 30s, is described as 6-foot-2 and 250 pounds.
He was wearing a black hat, white tank top, tan pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.