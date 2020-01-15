Northwest Middle School was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after someone driving a stolen car entered the school’s parking lot, according to Winston-Salem police and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
Schools spokesman Brent Campbell said the driver of the stolen vehicle drove erratically through the parking lot, prompting people to call police. The school was then temporarily locked down as a precaution.
The driver left the parking lot and crashed into a school bus not far from the school, Campbell said. There were no students on the bus.
Police maintained a heavy presence on the campus, with at least 10 police vehicles near a bus there until 8:30 a.m.
It’s not clear if police arrested the driver of the stolen vehicle.
The school’s lockdown was lifted shortly after it began, and students are going about the day, Campbell said. Wednesday is an exam day, and students are taking end of semester tests.
