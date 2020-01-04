Age: 61 Date: Dec. 20

Where: 2000 Lowery St.

Anyone charged: No

Cobb was killed in a shooting at 6:35 a.m. at the Johnson Municipal Services Center. Police identified Haizlip as the shooter, saying he came to work with handguns to kill Cobb. Haizlip also opened fire on police officers, shooting Sgt. Cameron Stewart Sloan twice. The officers returned fire and killed Haizlip.

