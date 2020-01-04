Age: 61 Date: Dec. 20
Where: 2000 Lowery St.
Anyone charged: No
Cobb was killed in a shooting at 6:35 a.m. at the Johnson Municipal Services Center. Police identified Haizlip as the shooter, saying he came to work with handguns to kill Cobb. Haizlip also opened fire on police officers, shooting Sgt. Cameron Stewart Sloan twice. The officers returned fire and killed Haizlip.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.