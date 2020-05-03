Man dies in motorcycle crash
A 32-year-old man was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV Saturday night.
Justin Ray Hancock of Lake Drive in Winston-Salem was riding eastbound on a 2016 BMW motorcycle behind another vehicle in the right-hand lane on East Clemmonsville Road about 7:45 p.m., the Winston-Salem Police Department said.
A westbound 1999 Jeep Cherokee, driven by Denisse Perez Perez, 28, of Whitford Place Court, was turning left onto Cornell Boulevard when Hancock pulled to the left and collided with the oncoming Cherokee.
Hancock died at the scene.
Perez and the two juvenile passengers were not injured.
The intersection was closed for more than four hours while police investigated.
This is the 6th death from a motor vehicle collision this year, compared to six in the same period last year, police said.
Cooper to sign COVID-19 relief bills
Gov. Roy Cooper will hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. Monday in which he is expected to sign into law both COVID-19 relief bills.
Most elements of the $1.5 billion relief package would become effective when signed into law by Cooper.
On Saturday, legislators unanimously approved bipartisan House Bill 1043 and Senate Bill 704.
Among the elements in HB1043: a very limited and temporary extension of the state’s Medicaid expansion; a $23 million funding boost to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center; and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will receive $25 million for COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and trends tracking.
Among the elements in SB704: a larger commitment to small business loans; a slightly lower reprieve — from six to five months — for North Carolina drivers to renew their driver’s licenses, vehicle inspections and registrations, and other credentialed permits.
However, the House removed from SB704 a $50 increase in the maximum state weekly unemployment insurance benefit
