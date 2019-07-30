A juvenile was stabbed Tuesday in the 1100 block of Louise Road in the city's southeastern section, authorities said.
Officers responded to the scene after they received a report of a stabbing shortly after 2:15 p.m., Winston-Salem police said.
The victim, who had serious injuries, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment, police said. Police didn't identify the victim.
Officers have a suspect in the incident but have not released that person's name, police said.
Anyone with information about the stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem is on Facebook.