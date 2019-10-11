Winston-Salem police are investigating after someone shot into a car parked outside of a gas station on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive early Friday morning.
Police went to the Citgo service station at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and E. 1st Street at about 1:14 a.m. after getting a call about a shooting there, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department report and Winston-Salem police officer Lt. Gregory Dorn.
Someone came to the gas station and shot at a 2011 Cadillac SRX parked outside, according to Dorn and the police report. There was only one customer in the business at the time of the shooting, and the car was empty, Dorn said. Some of the bullet fragments ricocheted and damaged the business, Dorn said.
There were no injuries.
It’s unclear why the car was targeted, and Dorn said there’s no suspect information available.
“Could have been mistaken identity on the vehicle, or there could have been someone else in the parking lot that we are not aware of,” Dorn said.
There is no surveillance footage of the parking lot, Dorn said.
Authorities ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.
