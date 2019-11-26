GREENSBORO — A Ben L. Smith High School teacher was arrested and charged with raping a 17-year old student Monday.
Daniel Webster Smith Jr., 57, of 10410 Sablewood Drive, Raleigh, is charged with sex offense with a student and second-degree rape, according to Ron Glenn, spokesman for Greensboro Police.
Police did not have information about where the alleged rape happened Monday but that the student self-reported.
Smith resigned from his position Monday after his arrest, police said.
Smith taught ROTC at the high school. The high school's website stated he taught leadership, drill, life skills and communication.
"As a native North Carolinian, it is indeed an honor to be serving in a position of a educator/mentor to our future leaders," Smith said on the high school web page.
Smith is in the Guilford County jail under a $110,000 bail.
