RALEIGH — An 18-year-old found in the entryway to a neighbor's residence died from a single gunshot to the chest, an autopsy report shows.
Brannon Alexander Tyson died Jan. 20 from "a through-and-through gunshot wound" to the chest, with both lungs and the heart damaged, causing "marked" blood loss, the medical examiner said in an autopsy released Monday. The death was classified as a homicide, according to the report from the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
The medical examiner could not determine what type of bullet struck Tyson or from what distance, the report shows.
According to a separate, investigative report by the medical examiner, a witness said he and Tyson had just returned from a Popeyes restaurant when Tyson went across the street to his own home in the 4700 block of Fewell Road to get something. He was shot on his way back, said the witness, who said he heard a gunshot as Tyson approached two vehicles. The witness said Tyson walked into his home and fell in the entryway, striking a set of glass shelves, according to the report.
However, police could find no shell casings in that area, the investigative report notes, adding that a weapon was found in the residence of the witness and that police question the validity of the witness statement.
Police have not reported any arrests in the killing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent through the P3tips app or website. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
