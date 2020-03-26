Three Winston-Salem men face charges after someone on a dirt bike fired shots Wednesday at a van in the 5400 block of University Parkway, authorities said Thursday. No injuries were reported.
Shiqune Moore, 23, of Galaxy Court, Jeremy Oakes, 25, of East Fourth Street and Tyler Hinton, 25, of Sagehill Drive were each cited for first-degree trespass and careless and reckless driving, Winston-Salem police said.
The incident started shortly before 6:15 p.m. when police received reports about dirt bikes and four wheelers traveling recklessly on several city streets, police said.
A witness called public-safety dispatchers to report that a dike bike cut off a white work van in the 5400 block of University Parkway, police said. That action caused the dirt bike to collide with the van, police said.
Several witnesses told officers that one of the dirt-bike riders then fired several shots at the van. Officers found three shell cases at the scene.
Officers later learned that the drivers of a dirt bike and two four-wheeled off-road vehicles pulled into a nearby garage, police said. Officers went to that location and issued citations to the three men.
Police are looking for the van's driver, who hasn't been identified.
Anyone with information regarding this incident call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
