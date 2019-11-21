Shots were fired in a Bojangles' parking lot Thursday, and it appears someone shot out the window of a car that was at the fast food restaurant on New Walkertown Road.
It is not clear whether anyone was injured in the shooting. Forsyth County EMS originally responded to the scene, but left when no shooting victims could be located.
A deputy was in the parking lot of a nearby shopping center around noon when shots rang out at Bojangles', said Major Mark Elliott of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. The deputy heard about four shots and saw people running, he said.
Elliott told the Journal Thursday afternoon no one was in custody.
Broken glass and shell casings were visible in the Bojangles' parking lot. Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department taped off the parking lot with yellow crime scene tape while several restaurant patrons and employees looked out the dining room windows at the scene.
Police are now investigating at an apartment building nearby at 525 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Some seven Winston-Salem police cars are on the scene, and officers have been bringing items out of an apartment, including what appeared to be a rifle and a Nike shoe box.
A white Toyota Yaris with the back window busted out was parked in front of the apartment police searched Thursday afternoon. Winston-Salem police officer Lt. Gregory Dorn told the Journal the Toyota was the car shot at in the Bojangles' parking lot earlier.
This is the second fast-food restaurant parking lot shooting in recent weeks. On Nov. 9, a woman was shot in the leg at the McDonald's on N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after an argument about poor driving in the parking lot.
In August, 31-year-old Dorrell Queshane Brayboy was stabbed to death in the neighboring Food Lion parking lot.
The shooting at Bojangles' is the second shooting this week. On Tuesday, one person was killed and two others injured in an attempted robbery on Peachtree Street.
