Two people were shot on Longview Drive and taken to the hospital Monday night, Winston-Salem police said.

The shooting took place in the 1800 block of Longview Drive at about 8:37 p.m.

A man who lives nearby said he was inside his home when he heard gunshots.

“We heard gunshots and came out to see,” said Oscar Tinoco, who lives a couple of houses down from where the shooting occurred. “We saw someone on the floor, and we came to help out. “

Tinoco said a woman was outside the house and screaming in reaction to the shooting, although she did not appear to have been wounded.

What appeared to be a patch of freshly shattered auto glass lay on Longview immediately in front of the house where the shooting was reported, but it was not clear whether it had anything to do with the case.

A pickup truck parked in the block to the north of the crime scene appeared to have been struck by a slug, investigators could be heard saying as they carried out their investigation.

The house where the truck was parked was also hit. Officers were sweeping the street with their flashlights, looking for casings and crime evidence.

Police said they didn’t know the condition of the injured people. No suspects appeared to have been located.

wyoung@wsjournal.com

336-727-7369

@wyoungWSJ

