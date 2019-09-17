A Wake Forest University owned house with graduate students living in it was shot into Monday night, according to the Wake Forest University Police Department.
In a post on the university’s “Wake Alert” website, campus police said officers went to the house around 8:15 p.m. because the residents realized a bullet was fired into the home.
Police think the shot was actually fired around 7:15 p.m., according to the Wake Alert post. There were no injuries.
The Winston-Salem Police Department and University Police are investigating, the alert stated.
As of about 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Winston-Salem Police Department’s “Police to Citizen” portal did not have any reports of a shooting on Polo Road. However, there is a report of vandalism at a home in the 1000 block of Polo Road filed around 10 p.m.
According to Forsyth County property tax records, the vandalized home is owned by Wake Forest University. The report said the home’s front door and a wall were damaged, but does not say how.
University Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the department at 336-758-5911.
