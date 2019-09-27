Shooting

Police officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department respond to a shooting scene on Druid Hills Drive on Friday, Sep. 27, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20190928w_nws_shooting

 Andrew Dye/Journal

A woman was shot Friday afternoon in the 2500 block of Druid Hills Drive Northwest in Winston-Salem. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover, police Lt. Joseph Doss said.

The incident occurred about 2:30 p.m. 

Doss said the victim was driven to the 2700 block of Shorefair Drive after the shooting. Officers arrived at the address to find the person with a gunshot wound. They also reported finding numerous shell casings in the road. Doss said he did not have the victim’s name.

Investigators said they are searching for suspects but offered no physical descriptions.

