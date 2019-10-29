A man shot Monday on Mulberry Street in Winston-Salem died Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Eric Scott Coble, 43, of Joyner Manor Drive in Germanton, was found on the side of the road shortly before 3:30 a.m. Monday. Investigators say he was shot outside a home on the 600 block of Mulberry Street.
A neighbor who lives near the scene said she heard eight gunshots. She then saw an SUV with two of its doors open and the victim lying on the sidewalk, said the neighbor, who declined to give her name because the shooting suspect remains at large.
Authorities ask that anyone with information about Coble's death to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County also has a Facebook page.
