HIGH POINT — A High Point teenager was found shot to death around 10 p.m. on Monday, and now police are looking for his killer.
Officers found 17-year-old Deanthony J. Little shot in the head in the roadway in the area of Brentwood Street and Nathan Hunt Drive, a police news release stated. Officers had been called to that area after receiving a call reporting shots fired. Seven shots were heard, according to information gathered from the caller. A red vehicle was observed speeding away from the area.
Little was transported to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro where he later died from his injuries.
Sometime after receiving the initial call, High Point 911 received another call reporting that a gunshot victim may be in the 400 block of Lawndale Avenue. Officers responded and found 17-year-old Khasi L. Gladden, also of High Point, who had been shot in the shoulder area.
Gladden was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem where he was treated and released for his non-life threatening injury. Gladden had multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest and was taken into custody by High Point officers after receiving treatment.
While in the Lawndale Avenue area, officers also located silver Hyundai that was involved in the incident that had been struck by gunfire and had a large amount of blood on the interior. The vehicle was seized as evidence.
During a search of the vehicle, a handgun was recovered from inside the vehicle. As officers continued to investigate in the area an additional firearm was found and seized in the 300 block on Lawndale Avenue.
An additional victim was found during a traffic stop on Business 85 South near Interstate 74. Kameron L. Turner, 20, also of High Point, was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the elbow. He was transported to High Point Medical Center where he was treated and released.
Police said preliminary investigation showed that a vehicle followed the Hyundai occupied by the three shooting victims. At some point, the two vehicles were side by side and a verbal exchange occurred prior to an occupant of the suspect vehicle exchanging gunfire with the occupants of the Hyundai.
When the occupants of the Hyundai discovered that Little had been shot, they removed his body from the vehicle and left him in the roadway where he was later found by police.
Detectives have determined that this was not a random incident. Police said the occupants of both vehicles had previous contact with each other that likely lead to the shooting.
Police detectives are still conducting an active investigation into this incident.
No suspect information will be released at this time.
This marks the 11th homicide in the city this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.