shooting

Police investigate at the scene of a Timlic Avenue shooting on Monday. 

 John Hinton/Journal

Winston-Salem police are looking for two suspects after a male victim was shot and wounded at an apartment on Timlic Avenue, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 1 p.m. Monday at apartment unit 5-D in the Skyline Village Apartments, police Lt. Scott Doss said. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim lying in the apartment's doorway with several gunshot wounds, Doss said.

The person was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Doss said. 

Doss didn't identify him.

Officers are searching the neighborhood in the city's southeastern section for two suspects, Doss said.

jhinton@wsjournal.com

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

Recommended for you

Load comments