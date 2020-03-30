Winston-Salem police are looking for two suspects after a male victim was shot and wounded at an apartment on Timlic Avenue, authorities said.
The shooting happened about 1 p.m. Monday at apartment unit 5-D in the Skyline Village Apartments, police Lt. Scott Doss said. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim lying in the apartment's doorway with several gunshot wounds, Doss said.
The person was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Doss said.
Doss didn't identify him.
Officers are searching the neighborhood in the city's southeastern section for two suspects, Doss said.
