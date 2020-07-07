An officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department looks at a bullet shell on Northbound Salem Parkway after a shooting on the highway just before the Peters Creek Parkway exit on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
A shooting Tuesday afternoon on Salem Parkway near downtown's Truist Stadium briefly closed the westbound side of the highway near the Peters Creek Parkway exit.
It appeared at least five shots were fired at a red, Dodge sedan. It isn't known if anyone was injured in the shooting. Police closed all westbound lanes for about 20 minutes before allowing traffic to go around the crime scene.
Police could be seen examining the car's grill.
Officers used small, red solo cups as evidence markers, and when one officer lifted one up, a bullet casing was underneath. Construction workers at the ballpark told a reporter they didn't hear or see anything.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
