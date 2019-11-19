Two people were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in Winston-Salem, authorities said.
The incident happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. when officers responded to a reported shooting on Peachtree Street, according FOX8/WGHP, the Winston-Salem Journal’s newsgathering partner.
After they arrived on that scene, the officers then were called to the Interstate 40 West exit ramp to Hanes Mall Boulevard, the television station reported.
The officers found a car on the side of the road with two male victims inside suffering from gunshot wounds, the television station reported.
Both victims were taken to a local hospital, and one victim has life-threatening injuries.
It was unclear if the reported shooting on Peachtree Street is related to the victims found on the Hanes Mall Boulevard exit ramp, the television station reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.