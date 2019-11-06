Shots were fired at two houses and a vehicle on Kingswell Drive in Winston-Salem around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the police department.
Police reported finding numerous shell casings in the 5300 block of Kingswell and damage to the houses and a vehicle, but no one was injured in the shooting.
Investigators and members of the police department's forensics unit were still in the neighborhood around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. Authorities blocked off a portion of Kingswell Drive with yellow crime scene tape.
At least 40 evidence placards could be scene scattered on the roadway and in the front yard of one of the houses. One person was using a metal detector in an apparent effort to find other shell casings.
No one in either of the houses was able to provide suspect information, according to police. Investigators canvassing the neighborhood said they learned two dark-colored sedans were involved in the shooting.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
