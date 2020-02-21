Winston-Salem police are investigating after a person was shot in the arm, then 911 was called hours later, according to the police department.

Officers went to a home in the 2600 block of Toddler Place Drive at about 10:25 a.m. Friday after getting a call about a shooting there. Officers found someone with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in their upper arm, but the victim couldn’t initially provide a suspect description or say where the shooting happened.

Eventually, police say, they discovered the shooting happened 10 hours before officers were called to the home. Medical personnel took the victim, whose name isn’t being released, to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment.

Officers are still working to determine the events leading up to the shooting and a potential motive, police said. The incident is classified as an assault with a deadly weapon, but no other information was being released as of midday, Friday, police said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the assault to contact the police department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

On Twitter @LeeOSanderlin

lsanderlin@wsjournal.com

336-727-7339

Recommended for you

Load comments