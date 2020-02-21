Winston-Salem police are investigating after a person was shot in the arm, then 911 was called hours later, according to the police department.
Officers went to a home in the 2600 block of Toddler Place Drive at about 10:25 a.m. Friday after getting a call about a shooting there. Officers found someone with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in their upper arm, but the victim couldn’t initially provide a suspect description or say where the shooting happened.
Eventually, police say, they discovered the shooting happened 10 hours before officers were called to the home. Medical personnel took the victim, whose name isn’t being released, to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment.
Officers are still working to determine the events leading up to the shooting and a potential motive, police said. The incident is classified as an assault with a deadly weapon, but no other information was being released as of midday, Friday, police said.
Authorities are asking anyone with information about the assault to contact the police department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.