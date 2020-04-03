A juvenile was shot in the hip Friday as he was walking on 16th Street near Patterson Avenue, authorities said.

The incident happened at 4:11 p.m. when several shots were fired, Winston-Salem police said. The juvenile then ran from the area and got a ride to a local hospital.

The juvenile has non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers talked to the juvenile at the local hospital after the shooting, police said.

Investigators haven't determine the exact location of the gunfire, police said.

Police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

