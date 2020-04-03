A juvenile was shot in the hip Friday as he was walking on 16th Street near Patterson Avenue, authorities said.
The incident happened at 4:11 p.m. when several shots were fired, Winston-Salem police said. The juvenile then ran from the area and got a ride to a local hospital.
The juvenile has non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Officers talked to the juvenile at the local hospital after the shooting, police said.
Investigators haven't determine the exact location of the gunfire, police said.
Police are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.