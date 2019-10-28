A Winston-Salem man was shot early Monday morning in the 900 block of East 17th Street, police say.

Officers were called to the area around 12:30 a.m. on a report of shots fired. They found Anthony Denard Speas Jr., 24, of University Parkway, with a gunshot wound to the lower part of his body.

Investigators say Speas could provide only limited information about the shooting and that a canvass of the area produced no further suspect information.

Police say the suspect or suspects were inside a black Jeep.

