A Winston-Salem man was shot early Monday morning in the 900 block of East 17th Street, police say.
Officers were called to the area around 12:30 a.m. on a report of shots fired. They found Anthony Denard Speas Jr., 24, of University Parkway, with a gunshot wound to the lower part of his body.
Investigators say Speas could provide only limited information about the shooting and that a canvass of the area produced no further suspect information.
Police say the suspect or suspects were inside a black Jeep.
