An Elkin man was arrested Thursday after another man was shot and killed Wednesday night at an Elkin home, authorities said.
James Neil Wood, 47, of Randolph Lane was charged with second-degree murder, the Surry County Sheriff's Office said.
Wood is accused of killing James Neal Brame, 44, of Swaim Trail.
Surry County sheriff's deputies received the report about a shooting shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Swaim Trail, the sheriff's office said. Deputies found Brame dead at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound.
Investigators later linked Wood to Brame's death, the sheriff's office said. Wood was initially at the scene when deputies arrived.
Wood was being held Thursday in the Surry County Jail with his bond set at $250,000, the sheriff's office said.
