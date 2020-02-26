A shooting in Lexington on Tuesday evening injured one person, according to the Lexington Police Department.
Officers went to the parking lot of a building at 55 Jamaica Drive around 5:45 p.m. after getting a call about a shooting there, police said.
Before the officers arrived, some people left the parking lot, police said.
While investigating the scene of the reported shooting, officers received word that a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the stomach had just arrived at wake Forest Lexington Medical Center, police said.
The hospital transferred the man, later identified as Malik Kennedy, to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for treatment of his gunshot wounds, police said. The hospital discharged Kennedy shortly afterward.
Police say they are having difficulty determining a motive for the shooting because people who witnessed it aren't cooperating with investigators.
Authorities ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Lexington Police Department at 336-243-3302 or Lexington Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.
