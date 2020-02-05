A noon shooting at the Liberty Street Citgo left one man injured, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Police went to the service station, located at 1522 N. Liberty St., at 12:08 p.m. after getting a call about someone firing shots there, according to Winston-Salem police officer Lt. A.J. Santos.
While on their way to the scene, officers received word that a man with gunshot wounds had arrived at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Santos said.
Through their early investigation, Santos said officers determined a man walked up to a parked car in the service station's parking lot and started shooting into the car.
The victim was shot in the leg and is receiving treatment at Baptist, Santos said. His wounds are not life-threatening. Police declined to release the victim's name at the scene of the shooting.
Crime scene tape ringed the perimeter of the parking lot and 11 evidence markers could be seen clustered in the area.
Santos said police have a suspect description and said the shooter left the area on foot. He declined to provide the suspect description, saying investigators would need to review any video footage of the shooting before doing so.
