A man died after being shot at a birthday party in Thomasville on Saturday night, police said. Bradley Stephens, 29, of High Point, was apparently shot inside the home after a fight, according to a statement from police.

The shooting occurred shortly before midnight Saturday in the 600 block of Middle Avenue. Officers who responded to the call about a shooting said they found a large group of people at the home.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Thomasville police at 336-475-7755 or Crime Stoppers at 336-476-8477.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments