The man accused of fatally shooting Julius Randolph Sampson outside a restaurant at Hanes Mall in August has been indicted for murder.
Late Monday, a Forsyth County grand jury indicted Robert Anthony Granato, 23, on a charge of first-degree murder. He was also indicted on a charge of carrying a concealed gun after or while consuming alcohol.
Sampson, a married father and a barber who worked at Hanes Mall, was shot to death on Aug. 6, 2019 outside BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse, where he had been having lunch with a friend. The shooting sparked allegations that Granato, who is white, killed Sampson because Sampson was Black.
Granato's attorney, Paul James, claims that Granato killed Sampson in self-defense after Sampson slammed Granato to the ground and then choked and hit him.
The indictment on Monday officially moves the case into Forsyth Superior Court, where either a trial date will be set or prosecutors and Granato's attorney will agree to a plea deal. As with many murder cases, it could take months before the case is resolved. A jury trial would likely be delayed even more because of COVID-19 health precautions.
Monday's indictment alleges that Granato "unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did of malice aforethought kill and murder Julius Randolph Sampson Jr." If convicted of first-degree murder, Granato could face either the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Here's what has been publicly alleged to have happened:
At 3 p.m. Aug. 6, 2019, Granato and his friend, Landon Smith, came into BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse. Granato had a concealed carry permit and was carrying a 9-mm handgun and a .22-caliber Derringer pistol. Before going into the restaurant, Granato put the 9-mm handgun in the glove compartment of his car. His attorney says he forgot he still had the Derringer pistol.
Later, Sampson and his friend came into the restaurant to have lunch.
Three empty seats separated the two groups of men. Granato, after having several alcoholic drinks, complained that there wasn't enough alcohol in his drinks and used misogynistic language to describe female staffers, including using a term referring to female genitalia, Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Martin said at a hearing in January.
Managers asked Granato and Smith to leave. Sampson and his friend got up at the same time.
The defense and the prosecution hotly dispute what happened next. Martin said Granato took his pistol out and hid it behind his back. Granato's attorney said that never happened.
He alleges that, based on witness statements, Sampson told Granato outside that Granato had never met an "N-word" like him before. Granato responded, using the racial epithet. James said Sampson became upset, rushed Granato, threw him to the ground and then choked and hit him.
James argues that Granato feared for his life and shot Sampson in self-defense.
A court date in Forsyth Superior Court has not yet been set.
