Four deputies involved in a fatal shooting last month have been identified.
The sheriff's office named the deputies in an April 9 post on its Facebook page. The deputies are M.M. Luffman, A.K. Mills, C.W. Nowlin and E.L. Rivera-Correa. The State Bureau of Investigation was brought in to investigate the March 24 shooting, and the deputies were placed on administrative duty, which is routine in such investigations.
Luffman joined the sheriff's office in 2001 and is assigned to community policing in Clemmons. Mills was hired in 2017 and also assigned to community policing in Clemmons. Nowlin has been with the sheriff's office since 2006 and is assigned to the field services division. Rivera-Correa began with the sheriff's office in 2019 and works in the field services division.
The four deputies have been given temporary assignments at the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.
According to the sheriff's office's Facebook post, the deputies fatally shot Christopher Joel Mock, who led the deputies on a mile-long chase in Clemmons after he failed to comply with the deputies' commands. The sheriff's office has provided limited details about what happened in the shooting, including who shot first and how many times the deputies fired their weapons. A gun was found at the scene, although no details have been disclosed about the weapon.
Christina Howell, the spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, declined to answer questions about the incident.
Here's what authorities have released about the incident so far:
Toni Renee Handy was reported missing March 23. Mock, who had been dating Handy on and off for the past two years, was seen driving Handy's truck around 1:50 p.m. March 24. Winston-Salem police had been searching for the truck, and Mock was a person-of-interest in Handy's disappearance.
One of the four deputies ran the truck's tags and tried to stop the driver. Mock didn't stop and led deputies on a chase of about one mile that went through the parking lot of Lowes Foods in Clemmons. According to the sheriff's office's Facebook post, Mock crashed into numerous vehicles, including two sheriff's patrol cars. The chase ended when Mock jumped a curb and crashed into a truck at the shopping-center entrance.
Deputies approached Mock, and the shooting began. The sheriff's office has not said what exactly led to the shooting.
The truck had multiple bullet holes, and both windows on the driver's side appeared to have been shot out. At least four shell casings were in the road.
The posting said that the deputies tried to render aid to Mock. First-responders took Mock to the hospital. While in the ambulance, he was declared dead, but medical personnel revived him at the hospital. He went into emergency surgery and died later at the hospital.
Winston-Salem police detectives executed a search warrant later on March 24 at Handy's home, 4502 Kimball Lane, where she lived with Mock. They reported finding Handy's body under a pile of garbage.
Gidget Spencer, Handy's daughter, told the Winston-Salem Journal that, after not hearing from her mother for several days, Mock told her through Facebook that Handy had COVID-19 and that she was in quarantine. Spencer filed a missing person report after getting that message from Mock.
Police have not released a cause of death for Handy, but detectives are investigating her death as a homicide.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.