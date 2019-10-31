A Winston-Salem sexual-addiction counselor has been charged with submitting fraudulent billing statements for client sessions he never did, bilking Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina of insurance money.
Gregory Alan Letourneau, 54, of the 1300 block of Glen Oaks Road in Clemmons was served a criminal summons Tuesday charging him with felony insurance fraud and felony obtaining property by false pretenses, according to court documents. He is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on Nov. 14.
Letourneau is a licensed clinical social worker and a certified sexual-addiction therapist at Wings of Change of Forsyth LLC, which is at 526 W. First St., according to the company’s website. Letourneau is listed as the registered agent for the company, which was formed in 2014, according to documents filed with the N.C. Secretary of State’s Office in Raleigh. The company was briefly dissolved in 2016 for failing to file annual reports. The secretary of state’s office reinstated the company this May.
The criminal summons alleges that on March 27, 2015, Letourneau submitted a written statement to Blue Cross that “contained false information billed for numerous dates of services that were fictitious.” The summons also alleges that Letourneau illegally obtained insurance payments from Blue Cross based on the false billing information.
Year-long investigation
Barry Smith, the assistant director of public affairs for the N.C. Department of Insurance, said the agency began an investigation about a year ago after receiving a complaint from one of Letourneau’s clients. The client told officials with the state insurance department’s criminal-investigations division that Letourneau was billing for sessions that did not happen, Smith said.
The alleged false billing occurred nine times in 2015 and four times in 2017, Smith said. The amount of insurance payments totaled $1,089, and Letourneau had refunded $693 for the nine 2015 sessions. He had not refunded payments for the 2017 sessions, Smith said.
He said the insurance department’s investigation is still active.
According to website for Wings of Change, the N.C. Social Work Certification and Licensure Board issued a license to Letourneau in 1996.
He received his certification as a sexual-addiction therapist in 2006 and has been a clinical supervisor for the past three years, according to the website. He also has certification as a therapist who helps clients recover from traumatic experiences. His license is still active, according to the state licensing board’s website.
Letourneau did not immediately return a message left at his office and on his work cellphone. A phone number associated with his home was disconnected.
This just begs a comment, but I don’t know if I can sanitize it enough for a family newspaper.
