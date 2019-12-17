Two men and one woman have been indicted on charges they sexually assaulted a 13-year-old Forsyth County girl in August.
Landon Alexander Vanhoy, 18, of Amber Forest Lane in Lewisville, was indicted Monday on two counts of statutory rape of a child and two counts of statutory sexual offenses with a child. Dylan Michael Carter, 20, of Austin Place Lane in Winston-Salem, was indicted on three counts of indecent liberties with a child and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Kaytlyn Nichole Carson, 19, of Grapevine Road in Lewisville, has been charged with one count of indecent liberties with a child and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
According to the indictments, the alleged incidents happened between Aug. 15 and Aug. 20 of this year.
Vanhoy, Carter and Carson are all accused of sexually abusing the girl. Carter is also accused of getting the girl to drink alcohol.
Carson, according to the indictment, is alleged to have provided marijuana and alcohol to the girl and to have encouraged to the girl to engage in a sexual act with an 18-year-old man.
Vanhoy is in the Forsyth County Jail on a $500,000 bond. It was not immediately clear whether Carson and Carter were being held at the jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.