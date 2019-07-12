A registered sex offender was arrested Thursday after allegedly going on a preschool property in Lexington on two occasions, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.
Pablo Arias, 23, of the 300 block of Mendota Avenue in Lexington, is charged with going on the property of South Lexington School, an early childhood school that serves pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students.
The report was made to the sheriff's office on May 14, and a warrant for Arias' arrest was obtained.
Arias was placed in the Davidson County Jail with a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Lexington District Criminal Court on July 19.