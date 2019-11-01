A lawsuit against IFB Solutions and a former employee accused of sexually abusing a 17-year-old boy with Down syndrome will go forward, a Forsyth County judge ruled Friday.
John Dorsey Caldwell, 52, of the 1400 block of Bragg Avenue in High Point, is charged with two counts of felony crimes against nature and two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery. Caldwell appeared in Forsyth District Court Wednesday, and his case was continued until Dec. 5.
IFB Solutions, formerly Winston-Salem Industries for the Blind, fired Caldwell on Nov. 7, 2017, several days after receiving a complaint about alleged sexual abuse of the boy, according to a lawsuit filed in May in Forsyth Superior Court.
However, attorneys for IFB Solutions, said in court Friday that Caldwell was accused making inappropriate comments to the boy and that IFB officials didn't find out about the sexual abuse allegations until the lawsuit was filed.
On Friday, Judge Julia Lynn Gullett of Forsyth Superior Court denied a motion to temporarily suspend the litigation until Caldwell's criminal case is resolved. Steven A. Lucente, an attorney who represents Caldwell in the civil litigation, argued that allowing the lawsuit to move forward at this point would jeopardize Caldwell's constitutional rights not to incriminate himself.
Michael Cannon, attorney for IFB Solutions, echoed Lucente's arguments and said that it is in everyone's interests to wait until Caldwell's criminal case is over so that Caldwell can freely provide information without worrying that such information will be used against him by prosecutors.
Andrew Fitzgerald, attorney for the guardian ad litem for the boy, argued that the boy and his family cannot afford to wait. Fitzgerald said the boy suffered alone for a year before his parents found out about the allegations. Because he has Down syndrome, he didn't have the capacity to tell his parents what happened to him, Fitzgerald said.
The lawsuit alleges that IFB Solutions was negligent in hiring Caldwell, covered up the alleged abuse and didn't notify the boy's parents or the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system. The boy's mother found out from another IFB employee while shopping at Walmart in August 2018. The parents then contacted the Winston-Salem police department, which started investigating Caldwell.
A trial date for the lawsuit has not yet been set.
