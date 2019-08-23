Pazuzu Algarad’s girlfriend, Amber Burch, was accused of slapping and attempting to choke Algarad’s mother. Burch was later convicted and sentenced to 12 months of probation. Two months after the conviction, she was charged with assault and battery, with police alleging she hit Algarad in the face.
