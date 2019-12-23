A security guard at a Kernersville sweepstakes business was shot early Monday morning, police said.

Kernersville officers responded to an armed robbery call around 4:30 a.m. at Fun Zone Sweepstakes, 723 E. Mountain St.

During the robbery, a private security guard was shot and wounded, police said. The guard was seriously injured and taken by EMS to a local hospital, according to the Kernersville Police Department.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the department at (336) 996-3177.

