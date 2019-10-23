Winston-Salem police charged a second person with murder Wednesday after investigators say they connected him to the shooting death of 17-year-old Jumil Robertson.
Officers charged 20-year-old Kelly Roman-Marin, of the 200 block of Brannigan Village, with murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and possession of stolen property, according to Winston-Salem police and Forsyth County Jail records.
Police say either Roman-Marin or Francisco Javier Dominguez-Bautista, 18, shot into the home at 2200 South Broad Street around 10 p.m. on Oct. 17, and, approximately 30 minutes later, shot Robertson on the 1700 block of Argonne Boulevard.
Roman-Marin and Dominguez-Bautista are being held without bond at the jail.
Police arrested Roman-Marin early Tuesday morning on the discharging firearm and possession of stolen property charges but didn’t charge him with murder until Wednesday morning.
Investigators said they used ballistic evidence to link the shooting on South Broad and Robertson’s killing, determining both shootings involved the same firearm, Winston-Salem police officer Lt. Gregory Dorn said. Police have not determined any connection between Robertson and the people who live at the home on South Broad Street.
Roman-Marin and Dominguez-Bautista are scheduled to appear in court Nov. 7.
Authorities ask anyone with information about Robertson’s death or the shooting on South Broad Street to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers can also be reached on its Facebook page, “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County.”
